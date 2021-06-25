Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 100,200 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems accounts for 2.3% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Ballard Power Systems worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

BLDP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.16. 165,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,540. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

