Herald Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Cogent Communications comprises 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.18 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

