Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.39

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.39 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 87.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,302,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

