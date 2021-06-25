High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.53. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 6,160 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$449.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.
About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
