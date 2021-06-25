Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,097 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

