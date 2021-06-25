Hillman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The stock has a market cap of $966.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

