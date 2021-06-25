Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,526. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

