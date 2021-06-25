Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.48). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16), with a volume of 63,804 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.90. The company has a market capitalization of £888.36 million and a PE ratio of 22.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

