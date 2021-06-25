Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Hilton Worldwide worth $93,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 161.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 77.8% during the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 92,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

