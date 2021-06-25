Ho Shin Sells 6,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at $398,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $63,199.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.