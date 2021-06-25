HodlTree (HTRE) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, HodlTree has traded flat against the US dollar. One HodlTree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HodlTree has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io . HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HodlTree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

