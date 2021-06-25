HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $9,623,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.