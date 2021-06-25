Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.