Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,184.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $28,184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

