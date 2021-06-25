Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.03. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

