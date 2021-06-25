Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $183,611.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Hord has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $183,611.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00163273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.55 or 1.00129613 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,580,358 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

