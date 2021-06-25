Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 55.3% Lower This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $161,955.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00098951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00162759 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.72 or 0.99205024 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

