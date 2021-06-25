Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley upped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

