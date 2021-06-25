Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.44

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

