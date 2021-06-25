HSBC Lowers BP (LON:BP) to Hold

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 365 ($4.77). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Thursday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.25.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

