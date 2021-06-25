Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $17,800,000.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
Humanigen stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
