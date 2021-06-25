Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $17,800,000.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Humanigen stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.