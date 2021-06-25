Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,433,543.28 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 7,847,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

