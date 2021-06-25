Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $2,433,543.28 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.
Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 7,847,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
