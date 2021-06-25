Humaniq Trading Down 38.7% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $861,121.60 and $70,614.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.