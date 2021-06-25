Humanscape (HUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,535.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and $8,535.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.