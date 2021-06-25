Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $80,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

