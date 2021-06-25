Huobi BTC Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $32,229.73 or 1.00669905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $158,190.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

