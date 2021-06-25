HUSD (HUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $629.62 million and approximately $64.24 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 629,395,859 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.