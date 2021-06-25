Hush (HUSH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,741.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,741.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hush has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00324279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00119077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00179230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.