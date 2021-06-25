HYCON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292,649.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $740,717.62 and $292,649.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073667 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,367,608 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,367,606 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.