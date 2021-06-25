Hyper Finance (HYFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,872.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $830,933.52 and $1,872.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.