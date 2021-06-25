Hyperion (HYN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,006.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $896,464.71 and approximately $14,006.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

