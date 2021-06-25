HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $32,059.74 and $4,229.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

