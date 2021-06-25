i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $3,876,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.