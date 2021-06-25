iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.80. iA Financial shares last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 172,975 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

