IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,843 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 3,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,346. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.53. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

