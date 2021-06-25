Ï„Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $293,540.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and $293,540.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $17,199.66 or 0.54259320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00165255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00098404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,707.23 or 1.00025976 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.