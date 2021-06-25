Iconic Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,206.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $5,206.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00163273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.55 or 1.00129613 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

