ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $205,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $206.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

