Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $193,633.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,452,885 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.