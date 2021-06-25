Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $724,440.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,852,983 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.