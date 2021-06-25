Idena Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Idena has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $39,260.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,504,848 coins and its circulating supply is 44,780,773 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

