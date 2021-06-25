Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.47. Identiv shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 270,150 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The stock has a market cap of $370.85 million, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

