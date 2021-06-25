IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $36.77. IDT shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 671 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 4,555.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

