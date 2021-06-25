IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $36.77. IDT shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 671 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
The company has a market cap of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 4,555.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.