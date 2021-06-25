II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.42. II-VI shares last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 905,064 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

