Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

ILMN opened at $468.07 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

