Illuvium Price Hits $33.17 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $33.17 or 0.00104218 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and $513,021.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

