Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

Get Immatics alerts:

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.