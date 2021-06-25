Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.21. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 98,557 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.