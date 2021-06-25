Impleum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,015.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Impleum has traded 177.4% higher against the dollar. One Impleum coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $110,715.39 and $1,015.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,006,761 coins and its circulating supply is 9,899,815 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.