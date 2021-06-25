Incent Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $274,226.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

